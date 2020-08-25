First Half Woes Bury Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was on the road on Friday to face the North Sanpete Hawks. The Spartans struggled early and the Hawkes took advantage. North Sanpete scored early and often in the first half with 21 points in the first quarter and 17 in the second. Going into the half, the Spartans trailed 38-0.

In the second half, the Spartans shored things up defensively, keeping the Hawks off the board. Emery scored a late touchdown but the damage had already been done. North Sanpete took the contest 38-6.

Emery (0-2) will now gear up for its home opener against American Leadership Academy (2-0). The game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.