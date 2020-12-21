First Half Woes Doom Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday to take on North Sanpete. The Hawks took flight in the first quarter with 26 points. Emery, on the other hand, had a slow start and only mustered 20 total points in the first half.

The Spartans played well in the second half and even outscored the Hawks, but could not overcome their 25-point deficit. North Sanpete took the contest 81-58.

Dallon Steadman was unstoppable for the Hawks. He finished 12-15 with 28 points on the night. North Sanpete shot an impressive 62 percent in the game while the Spartans struggled without their leading scorer, Trevin Brazier, in the lineup. They shot 33 percent from the field. Beau Cook led Emery with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Spartans (2-4) will need to turn things around quickly as their schedule does not get any easier. They will face the defending state champions (5-3) in Manti on Dec. 30 before their region schedule begins with Richfield (3-5) on Jan. 8.