First Responder’s Appreciation Shown at Emery High

By Julie Johansen

Kegley Terry, Emery High Student Body President, welcomed students and first responders to a Veterans Day assembly on Thursday. Mr. White, the student officer advisor, spoke about the importance of first responders in the communities. He then introduced the guest speaker, Neal Peacock.

The title of Peacock’s presentation, “Sheep, Wolves and Sheep Dogs,” was illustrated on the screen as he spoke. He compared sheep to people, wolves to predators and danger, and sheep dogs to protectors who will die for the sheep. Peacock was making reference to first responders, law enforcement officers and military personnel. He also told the story of the USS Fitzgerald, which was damaged by a cargo ship, and how the “sheep dogs” tried to rescue everyone at the risk of losing their own lives.

The high school band then played a military medley from the balcony of the auditorium. The men’s choir performed “Who Are The Brave,” which was followed by a video presentation that paid tribute to first responders. Students then gave Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk and representatives from each of the six fire teams of western Emery County gift baskets to show their appreciation.

Emery High Principal Steven Gordon then changed the direction of the assembly and introduced the Academic All State recipients from the fall sports. These included soccer (Eli Whitsel, Taija Olsen, Tylee Norton and Saylor Jackson), cross country (Kadrianne Bird, Jess Christiansen and Byron Christiansen), football (Crue Sharp, Tyler Stilson and Dallin Jorgensen), volleyball (Hallie Winn, Tambrie Tuttle, Brynn Gordon, Baylee Jacobson, Brynlei Luke and Madisyn Childs), golf (Trevin Wakefield), and tennis (Ambria Migliori and Paige Cox). Gordon explained that the presentations have been changed from state playoffs to each individual high school.

The region volleyball champs were then introduced and coach Ferd Allred was presented a plaque as he congratulated the girls. To conclude, first term drawing for Spartan Prizes were then distributed to the winning students. Winners included Kallee Luke, a Chromebook; Kendra Bell, a speaker; Marko Ilijic, spikeball; Brogen Rassmussen and Jack Christiansen, $20 Amazon gift cards; Muhsin Mirzoev and Braylea Conover, $20 Maverik gift cards; Merritt Meccariello, Alisia Taylor and Brody Anderson, $10 Maverik gift cards.