First Responders Host 2nd Annual Halloween Drive-Thru

The Carbon County Ambulance proudly brought back its drive-thru trick-or-treat event this year due to the success of the inaugural event in 2020.

Last year, this drive-thru event was created as a way for children and teens in the community to still be able to enjoy the Halloween holiday but stay safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event was brought back for the second annual drive-thru to continue the holiday fun.

This event took place at the ambulance garage, which is located on Airport Road in Price, on Saturday afternoon. Community members were asked to remain in their vehicles while candy was distributed by various first responders.

Many community members brought their goblins, witches, robots, superheroes and more to the event to collect candy. Participating agencies included, but were not limited to, the Carbon County Ambulance Department, the National Guard, the Helper City Police Department, DNR, Castleview Hospital, the Helper City Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, the Wellington City Fire Department and the Price City Police Department.