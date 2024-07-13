Fishin’ With the Fuzz Brings Local Law Enforcement and Youth Together

The Price City Police Department (PCPD) recently put their angling skills to the test when they met with youth in the community for the Fishin’ With the Fuzz event.

Hosted at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Pond, this event was organized by the Price Elks Lodge. The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) provided fishing poles and bait, while the lodge provided hot dogs, chips and drinks.

Prizes were given to the biggest catch, most fish caught and the furthest catch.

“Hopefully we can make this an annual event,” the PCPD shared. “We’re looking forward to the next one!”