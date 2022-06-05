Flag Retirement Ceremony Coming to Huntington

Those that are looking to retire their flags in Emery County are in luck as the American Legion Post 39 (Orangeville), Post 42 (Huntington) and Post 79 (Ferron) are coming together to conduct a flag retirement ceremony.

This is slated to take place on the Fourth of July beginning at 9 a.m. in Huntington in front of the old town hall, which is located on Main Street. All flags that are collected throughout the course of that day will be included in the ceremony.

Those that have a flag that is ready for retirement are encouraged to take them to any American Legion Post, city hall, fire department or police station within Emery County.