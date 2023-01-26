Flamingo Performs in Helper

By Maycee Fivecoat

Traveling throughout the state of Utah, the band Flamingo made its debut in Helper at the Rio Theater on Jan. 21.

From Salt Lake City, Flamingo formed in 2021 and became a weekly jazz show that frequently sold-out. The group plays jazz and blues inspired by New Orleans, Havana and Miami. Flamingo consists of six members, including Jake Chamberlain, Kenny Fong, Parker Andrezzi, Christian Lucy, Matt Moorrison and Aidan Woodward.

“West Coast Show Support (WCSS), an entertainment production company now based in Helper, Utah, has been working with The Helper Arts Alliance, The Helper Project, and many other local supporters of the arts, in an effort to bring more live music to the recently renovated Rio Theater,” said Kenny Driggs of West Coast Show Support. “Members of the WCSS team keep a close eye and ear on the Utah music scene.”

Driggs also mentioned upcoming events for the Rio Theater. “On Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.), WCSS and The Helper Arts Alliance are proud to present the Salt Lake City band Lapdog, a wildly talented group of improvisational rockers who call their sound, ‘indie rock…psychedelic space jazz’. Their live shows are a truly unique experience for any music lover.”

Lapdog will be joined another popular Salt Lake City band by the name of Jack & the Fun Guys. Tickets are on sale now at HelpersRioTheater.eventbrite.com

“We are still working on confirming acts for March and April at the Rio Theater, but will announce those bands soon,” Driggs concluded. “You can follow The Rio Theater on Facebook or Instagram for more details on upcoming shows and events.”