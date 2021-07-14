Flash Flood Warning Issued for Bear Fire Burn Scar

On Wednesday afternoon, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced that a flash flood warning has been issued. This warning, issued by the Salt Lake National Weather Service, is for the Bear Fire burn scar and the CCSO is cautioning that all should avoid the area if possible.

“If you are traveling along Highway 6, watch for any potential flows across the road,” shared the CCSO.

The National Weather Service (NWS) stressed that burn scars throughout the state are a flood risk. “Rapid rainfall runoff over burned areas can cause flash flooding,” NWS shared. “Stay weather-ready if you are in or near an area affected by wildfire.”

The flash flood warning for the Bear Fire Burn Scare will be in effect through Wednesday evening.