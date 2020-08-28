Flawless Sheeting Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

Flawless Sheeting was joined by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location on Thursday evening. The business, which fabricates metal roofing, is now located on Highway 10 in Price.

Co-owned by Lisa Ward-Mortensen, Jeret Wear and Ty Noyes, the company roll-forms metal sheeting used for roofing and siding, hand breaks trim and sells roofing accessories. The business markets and installs cold-formed custom buildings as well.

Flawless Sheeting got its start in June of 2018 before launching as a full-time endeavor in September of 2019. “We believe in flawless products, flawless service and flawless dependability,” the owners shared. “Our team will work with you to make sure you are provided the products and service you want.”

For more information or to get a free quote, call (435) 636-7300 or email flawlessutah@gmail.com.