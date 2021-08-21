Flawless Sheeting Named Chamber’s Business Spotlight for August

Flawless Sheeting was one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for August. The business was recognized during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Flawless Sheeting owners Lisa Ward-Mortensen, Jeret Wear and Ty Noyes accepted the honor before taking time to speak to those in attendance.

The company roll-forms metal sheeting used for roofing and siding, hand breaks trim and sells roofing accessories. Flawless Sheeting also markets and installs cold-formed custom buildings.

Ward-Mortensen explained that the business began in a farmer’s backyard as the owners worked night and weekends, in addition to their other full-time jobs, to get the business off the ground. Their hard work paid off as the business solidified and expanded.

Flawless Sheeting now employs 10 additional employees and is working out of its own building in Price. The company continues to expand as the need for their products and services grows not only in Carbon and Emery counties, but outside of the immediate area as well.

To learn more about Flawless Sheeting or to request a free quote, call (435) 636-7300 or email flawlessutah@gmail.com.