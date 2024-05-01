Flawless Sheeting Welcomed Community for Facility Tour

Flawless Sheeting welcomed the community to their building on Tuesday evening, hosting an open house in conjunction with AJB Broadcasting’s Grand in Your Hand.

Upon entering Flawless Sheeting, patrons were welcomed by a full-staff of friendly and capable individuals such as Lisa Ward Mortenson, Ty Noyes, Jaret Wear and Chauncey Herring. A tour of the facilities and demonstrations of what work is completed by Flawless Sheeting was offered for all that attended.

“At Flawless Sheeting, simply selling products has never been enough. That’s why we’ve taken the time and effort to ensure our production process is at the highest level possible. With our extensive experience and your satisfaction as our number one priority, rest assured your needs will always be met here,” the business’s website shared.

Metal roofing, siding, trim, applications and cold formed buildings are all services available through Flawless. All of the metal comes with a 40-year paint warranty and there is a myriad of colors to choose from, such as winter white, copper penny, brick red, forest green and more.

Following the tour, attendees were encouraged to enjoy tacos from the Angel’s Craving food truck and play a round or two of cornhole.

“At Flawless Sheeting, we are locally owned and operated,” Herring stated. “We provide a one-stop shop for all your metal roofing and metal building needs.”

Flawless Sheeting is located at 3266 South 125 West in Price and can be reached at (435) 636-7300.