During the Emery County Travel Bureau’s Fully Charged Day at the Fair, July 27, the community is urged to line Castle Dale’s Main Street for the parade.

Those behind the fair are urging businesses, individuals, organizations and more to enter their own float in the parade. Those that participate will meet at Stewart’s Marketplace beginning at 9 a.m.

Register your float for the parade by visiting www.emerycountychamber.com and providing a contact name, entry name, description of entry and more.