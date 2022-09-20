Flood Watch Issued for Southern Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that a flood watch has been issued for Southern Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22.

“Price is expected to get .35″ of rain, Moab is predicted to get close to .50″ and Blanding is forecasted to get 1.24″,” stated the SEUHD.

The SEUHD also stated in the announcement that it is important to remember that large storms can create runoff, which can result in flooding. Those areas can include rivers, creeks, streams, slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas and burn scars along with areas that have previously flooded.