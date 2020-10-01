Flu Shot Clinic Coming to USUE

USUE Press Release

It’s a great day at USUE and time to be Flu Fighters! Save the date for our annual Flu Shot Clinic: Let’s Immunize to Protect the Campus, Town, and Castle Country! Getting a flu vaccine for the 2020 flu season is more important this year than ever. Let’s prevent the spread… See you there!!

This year, the clinic will be staged in two outdoor locations on the USUE campus and is hosted and brought to you by USU Eastern Student Wellness Health Services (Eastern Utah Women’s Health for Men and Women), in coordination with USU Nursing.

Please note COVID-19 precautions will be taken for everyone’s safety. If you are ill or are experiencing signs of sickness, stay home.

2020 Flu Shot Clinic: Let’s Immunize to Protect the Campus & Town

Monday, October 5 & Tuesday, October 6

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ USUE

Community Drive-Thru Clinic @ BDAC for the Public & Campus

Face Coverings Required

Physical distancing will be practiced

Campus Clinic @ the Eagles’ Nest for Students, Faculty & Staff

Face Coverings Required

Physical distancing will be practiced

Copy of Insurance Card needed. No Insurance – $35

We are going ‘no-touch’ forms this year, so at the time of vaccine, you will be asked to email or text a front and back picture of you insurance card to:

(435) 637.0313 or vikki@easternutahwomenshealth.com

FREE for the First 200 USUE Students!

Anumber needed

Thank you for supporting us in getting your flu vaccine here, but most importantly protecting yourself AND others against the flu!

More Information About Vaccinations: CDC guide to flu vaccinations (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccinations.htm)