Flu Shot Clinic Coming to USUE

USUE Press Release
It’s a great day at USUE and time to be Flu Fighters! Save the date for our annual Flu Shot Clinic: Let’s Immunize to Protect the Campus, Town, and Castle Country! Getting a flu vaccine for the 2020 flu season is more important this year than ever. Let’s prevent the spread… See you there!!
This year, the clinic will be staged in two outdoor locations on the USUE campus and is hosted and brought to you by USU Eastern Student Wellness Health Services (Eastern Utah Women’s Health for Men and Women), in coordination with USU Nursing.
Please note COVID-19 precautions will be taken for everyone’s safety. If you are ill or are experiencing signs of sickness, stay home.
2020 Flu Shot Clinic: Let’s Immunize to Protect the Campus & Town
Monday, October 5 & Tuesday, October 6
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ USUE
Community Drive-Thru Clinic @ BDAC for the Public & Campus
Face Coverings Required
Physical distancing will be practiced
Campus Clinic @ the Eagles’ Nest for Students, Faculty & Staff
Face Coverings Required
Physical distancing will be practiced
Copy of Insurance Card needed. No Insurance – $35
We are going ‘no-touch’ forms this year, so at the time of vaccine, you will be asked to email or text a front and back picture of you insurance card to:
(435) 637.0313 or vikki@easternutahwomenshealth.com
FREE for the First 200 USUE Students!
Anumber needed
Thank you for supporting us in getting your flu vaccine here, but most importantly protecting yourself AND others against the flu!
More Information About Vaccinations: CDC guide to flu vaccinations (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccinations.htm)