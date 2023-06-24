Folk Music Brings Sunshine to Price City

After a windy afternoon, Utah’s unpredictable weather led to a nice evening at Price City’s Peace Garden with a performance by The Fabled Folks during the weekly Culture Connection concert series.

Based out of Utah County, The Fabled Folks is an acoustic quintet that plays a variety of music similar to bluegrass and folk. However, the band’s unique sound is mostly influenced by the diverse backgrounds of each member. The band members are able to blend their vocal harmonies and virtuosic instrumentals to create reimagined covers and creative originals.

Next week’s performance features Rustic Poets, a four piece country group, at 7 p.m. at the Peace Gardens. Price City encourages the community to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the Peace Garden to enjoy performance every Thursday throughout the summer.