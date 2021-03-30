1930 – 2021

Fonta Tatton Anderson passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021. She was born December 10, 1930 in Clawson, Utah to Luther and Mary Abagail Tatton.

She married June Farr Anderson on August 5, 1950 in Clawson, Utah. They were later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple on March 4, 1977.

Fonta was preceded in death by her husband June; and son Kenneth.

Survivors include Lynn (Joan), Scott (Debbie), Carla (Veto), Phillip (Kate), Lee (Shelly); sister Mary Lou; 66 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wants to give a special thanks to all of her great neighbors who have been so kind, caring, and helpful over the past few years.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 2nd, at the Hunter 23rd Ward Building, 3665 South 6000 West in West Valley City, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1st, and for on hour Friday, April 2nd prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Orangeville Utah Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

