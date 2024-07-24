Food, Drink and Fun Found at Cleveland Days 2024 *Photo Gallery*

Summertime is known as celebration days, especially in rural areas. Cleveland Town is no exception to that rule and hosted their annual Cleveland Days celebration on July 18, 19 and 20.

Thursday acted as the Cleveland Days kickoff with Pioneer Day at O’Ville, featuring a free hot dog dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A three versus three volleyball tournament was also hosted on Main Street from 6 p.m. to dusk before a movie at the park took place at 9 p.m. with concessions sold by the Youth Council.

Another three versus three volleyball tournament was hosted on Friday, joined by bike races and a potluck lamb fry. The night was rounded out with a three-on-three basketball game.

Saturday was the big day for the celebrations, beginning with a 5K registration bright and early at 6:30 a.m. A traditional breakfast in the park followed, coupled with the flag raising ceremony and program. The community then lined the town’s Main Street for the kid’s parade and grand parade before the attention was turned once again to the park.

A ping pong ball drop, horseshoe tournament, races and games, food vendors and so much more was available for all those in attendance. Fireworks began at dusk, lighting the summer sky and bidding farewell to another success year of Cleveland Days.

The town expressed appreciation to Jensen Ranches, D’Mont Palmer and Keven Jensen for the lamb donations.