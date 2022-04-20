Food Drive Underway at Bill’s Home Furnishings

Bill’s Home Furnishings and Sportsman’s Corner are hosting a food drive to benefit the Carbon County Food Bank. While those who donate will receive the gift that only giving can bring, participants will also receive entries for various prizes courtesy of these two local business.

“We’ve been serving Carbon and Emery counties for 46 years. We want to continue our tradition of serving by hosting a food drive to donate to the Carbon County Food Bank,” the businesses shared.

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at Bill’s Home Furnishings through April 29. According to the Utah Food Bank, the items in the highest demand include peanut butter, mac and cheese, canned meats (tuna, chicken or beef), chili, canned fruits and other boxed meals.

For every item donated, participants will receive one ticket into the raffle on April 29. The grand prize is a $150 gift certificate to either Bill’s Home Furnishings or Sportsman’s Corner with many other prizes up for grabs.

For more information on the food drive or to donate, please visit Bill’s Home Furnishings at 45 South 300 East in Price.