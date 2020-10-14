Food Outreach Group Created by Local Church to Assist Community Members

The Notre Dame Catholic Church recently made the announcement that its members have launched a program titled FOG, which stands for the Food Outreach Group.

This group works to feed the homeless in Price each Friday. Twice per week, there is also a food bank hosted through the FOG in East Carbon. Furthermore, once per month, groceries are delivered to individuals and families in need of assistance.

Those that wish to donate or become a sponsor of the FOG may contact Catherine at (435) 637-1846. Those that are in need of food, are homeless or simply wish to learn more information about the Food Outreach Group may do so by contacting the church at the aforementioned telephone number.