Food Pantry Serves East Carbon Community

Jennifer Carter and her family have brought a great resource to the East Carbon community in the form of a new food pantry. Open Door of East Carbon actually began during the pandemic, with a small amount of individuals delivering food to local residents.

Since then, the pantry has grown exponentially. Carter received a great amount of support from the Gospel Community Church, the Trinity Food Pantry, East Carbon City and the Utah Food Bank. In the beginning, they served eight families. In November, Open Door of East Carbon served 95 families.

The pantry also successful in assisting 48 families with Thanksgiving dinners. While the endeavor began in Carter’s home, East Carbon has donated permanent space at the former elementary school.

Open Door of East Carbon is located at 595 Edgehill Drive in Sunnyside, at the back of the old Peterson Elementary school. The pantry is open on the first Saturday of each month that is in a full week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next date for distribution is Jan. 7.