Food Ranch Celebrates Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

By Julie Johansen

The grand opening festivities at Food Ranch in Orangeville began on Friday evening with a donut eating contest at the Emery High football game. Even those who did not participate in the contest earned a treat as free donut coupons were dispersed to attendees. Friday evening was wrapped up with a children’s movie shown in the Food Ranch parking lot.

A full day of activities, giveaways and more graced the store on Saturday as visitors enjoyed bounce houses, refreshments and another movie. As the Emery County Business Chamber sponsored a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, store manager Jeff Grant welcomed the crowd. Orangeville City Councilwoman Carole Larsen in turn welcomed the business to Orangeville, stating how pleased everyone is to have the business open again.

Co-owner Kenneth Grant spoke about his association with Food Ranch from his childhood and how they are pleased to now serve the community. Drew LeRoy, the former owner and founder of the store, wished them good luck and congratulated them on reopening the business that he and his wife owned and operated for over 30 years.

The Emery County Business Chamber then gave the scissors to Dane Behling and Kenneth Grant for the ribbon cutting. They were joined by family and friends, including Miss Emery County Royalty, to snip the ribbon.