Football RPI Rankings Announced

On Tuesday, the UHSAA released the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings for the football programs around Utah. The Emery Spartans earned the number one spot in the rankings in the 2A division.

The Emery Spartans went 4-1 in their preseason, with wins over North Sanpete (34-14), Union (21-20), Enterprise (38-14) and Carbon (49-17). San Juan was given the second spot, as they also went 4-1 in their preseason. With wins over Juan Diego (33-14), Kanab (49-14), Summit Academy (48-6) and Judge Memorial (53-7).

Following the top two teams in 2A are American Leadership Academy (3-2), South Sevier (3-2), Layton Christian Academy (2-3), Delta (2-3), South Summit (1-4), Judge Memorial (1-4), Summit Academy (1-4), Grand County (1-4) and Providence Hall (0-5).

Moving to the 3A rankings, the Carbon Dinos were placed at the number six spot, ending the pre-season with a 3-2 record. With wins over ALA (41-40), Grand (33-26) and Union (34-7). Grantsville sits in the number one spot as they have wins over San Juan (36-30), Manti (28-20), Juab (34-21) and North Sanpete (52-14).

Following Grantsville (4-1) is Morgan (5-0), Manti (4-1), Richfield (5-0), Ogden (4-0), Carbon (3-2), North Sanpete (2-3), Canyon View (3-2), Juan Diego (2-3), Juab (2-3), Union (1-4) and Ben Lomond (0-5).