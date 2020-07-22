Forest Product Permits on Manti-La Sal for Sale Until November

Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest will begin issuing forest product permits, including post and pole and seed permits, beginning July 22, and continuing through the end of the season.

These permits are in addition to the free fuel wood permit, which are available for up to four cords per household. Due to current U.S. Department of Agriculture COVID-19 restrictions, Manti-La Sal National Forest offices remain closed to the public. Employees will take payments for permits over the phone on Wednesdays only, during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, please call the district you are planning to harvest the product on. The contacts for the districts are: Ferron/Price Ranger District (RD) at (435) 636-3580, Sanpete RD at (435) 636-3300, Moab RD at (435) 259-7155 or the Monticello RD at (435) 587-2041. Please leave a call back number and the Forest will call you back to get the required information needed for the permit. To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all permits will be mailed.

Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest one week to get your permit to you. All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years. Any changes will be posted on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website and Facebook page.