Forest Product Permits on Sale on Manti-La Sal

Manti-La Sal National Forest is issuing permits for fuelwood and other forest products forest-wide beginning June 1 and continuing through Nov. 30.

Fuelwood permits on the forest are available at $5 per cord. There is a four-cord minimum purchase and a ten-cord maximum per household.

Manti-La Sal National Forest offices are reopening to the public beginning June 6. Permits will be available in person or over the phone. To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest via phone, please call the district you are planning to collect from and leave a voicemail with a name and call back phone number.

Employees will process requests and take payments for permits over the phone during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 pm and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest 7-10 business days to mail the permit.

All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years. A valid permit is required prior to an individual collecting or removing any forest product, including fuelwood, from National Forest System lands.

As part of the permit, there will be maps of where to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord. Maps are also available on the Manti-La Sal website. The permit holder must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is also required that the permit holder fill out the number of cords collected until the permit is filled. Any changes will be posted on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website and Facebook page.