Forest Product Permits on Sale on Manti-La Sal

Press Release

Manti-La Sal National Forest officials are reminding the public that fuelwood permits and other forest products are on sale now through Nov. 30, 2022.

“We are encouraging the public to get their fuelwood permits now and not wait until the last minute,” said Andrew Orlemann, public services staff officer. “Our front desk staff get very busy toward the end of November filling permits. It’s less stress for everyone when permits are purchased early on.”

Fuelwood permits on the forest are available at $5 per cord. There is a four-cord minimum purchase and a ten-cord maximum per household.

Manti-La Sal National Forest offices are open to the public. Permits are available in person or over the phone. To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest via phone, please call the district you are planning to collect from and leave a voicemail with a name and good call back phone number.

Employees will process requests and take payments for permits over the phone during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest 7-10 business days to mail the permit.

All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years. A valid permit is required prior to an individual collecting or removing any forest product, including fuelwood, from National Forest System lands.

As part of the permit, there will be maps of where to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord. Maps are also available on the Manti-La Sal website. The permit holder must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is also required that the permit holder fill out the number of cords collected until the permit is filled. Any changes will be posted on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website and Facebook page.