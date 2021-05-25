Forest Product Permits on Sale on Manti-La Sal

Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is issuing permits for fuelwood and other forest products forest-wide beginning June 1 and continuing through Nov. 30, 2021.

Fuelwood permits on the Ferron/Price and Sanpete districts are available at $5 per cord. Moab and Monticello fuelwood permits are available at $5 per cord for the standard permit or $10 per cord for Gambel oak. There is a four-cord minimum purchase and a ten-cord maximum per household.

Due to current U.S. Department of Agriculture COVID-19 restrictions, Manti-La Sal National Forest offices remain closed to the public. To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, please call the District you are planning to collect from and leave a voicemail with a name and good call back phone number.

Employees will process requests and take payments for permits over the phone Mondays through Wednesdays only, during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all permits will be mailed. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest 7-10 business days to mail the permit.

All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years when purchasing a fuelwood permit. A valid permit is required prior to an individual collecting and removing any forest product, including fuelwood, from National Forest System lands.

As part of the permit, there will be maps of where not to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord. Maps are also available on the Manti-La Sal website. The person the permit is issued to must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is required that the permit holder fill out the amount of cords collected until the four-cord permit is filled. Any changes will be posted on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website and Facebook page.