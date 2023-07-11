Forest Service Meets in Green River

In June, the Green River Fire Department was the place to be as Manti-La Sal National Forest employees gathered to discuss the fiscal year’s projects and programs.

The purpose of this discussion was to determine ways to enhance communication and situational awareness between program areas and forest officers. This gathering gave an opportunity for each group to share information regarding short and long-term projects or ongoing operations.

Providing a forecast of logistical and personnel needs for the transition into fiscal year 2024 was also a main focus. Ryan Nehl, Manti-La Sal National Forest Supervisor, spoke on the relationships between teams and the importance of connecting with partners.

He stated that there are times that they are not aware of all of the work that the different teams are accomplishing on the forest. The goal is to enhance both the internal relationships and external connections.

“We have a lot of work ahead and this event was a great starting point in assessing our work and strategizing our priorities,” said Nehl. “Thank you to the Green River Fire Department for generously hosting us during this important event.”