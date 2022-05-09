Forest Service Seeks Applicants for Outfitter/Guide

Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is seeking applications to fill vacant priority permits within the forest’s Outfitter/Guide program for guided hunting. The application deadline is June 6, 2022. The Outfitter/Guide-Hunting Prospectus and application can be downloaded: https://bit.ly/3uXRnfI.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity to our outfitter/guide community,” said Ryan Nehl, Manti-La Sal Forest Supervisor. “This is a great opportunity to responsibly provide guided hunting experiences to the public while creating memorable experiences for their clients.”

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is seeking applicants who have the knowledge to provide a wide array of guided hunting opportunities to the public. Desirable qualities in an applicant include:

Prior guiding experience.

Licensed in the states of Utah and/or Colorado.

Good permit performance with no previous compliance issues with any land management agency over the last five years.

No violations from state wildlife agencies or officers.

Approach hunting with ethical and fair chase standards.

The Ferron/Price and Sanpete Ranger Districts is seeking outfitting and guiding services that offer hunting opportunities throughout the year and for all permitted species. The primary focus of guided hunting has been for big game species; however, the past three seasons have established a need for guided hunting coverage for other species including predatory species.

The Moab/Monticello Ranger District is seeking outfitting and guiding services that offer hunting opportunities throughout the year and for all permitted species. Applicants should have the knowledge, expertise and hunting acumen for big game, including mountain goat, predatory species and black bear hunts.

Selected applicants will be authorized through a special use permit to provide commercial outfitting services. The permit holder is an agent of the Forest Service who provides services to the public, protects human health and safety, and helps the Forest Service attain management objectives.

A special use permit is required for any outfitting or guiding service conducted on the National Forest. Outfitting and guiding is defined as providing equipment/supplies and(or) services/assistance to individuals or groups on National Forest system lands for monetary or other gain. Special use permits for outfitting and guiding are issued only when there is an identified public need. Forest Service National Policy makes it clear that “need” is generated from an identified “public or agency need” as opposed to an individual need or demand.

Questions regarding the application process, please contact Christopher Nichols at christopher.nichols@usda.gov. For area specific questions regarding Ferron/Price and Sanpete ranger districts, please contact Christopher Nichols at christopher.nichols@usda.gov and for Moab and Monticello ranger districts, please contact Zachary Lowe at zachary.lowe2@usda.gov.

For more information on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ml_nf.