Forest Service Seeks Members for Resource Advisory Committee

Press Release

The Central/Southern Utah National Forests are currently accepting applications for membership to the Southern Utah Resource Advisory Committee. This committee oversees projects on the Manti-La Sal, Dixie and Fishlake National Forests.

Resource Advisory Committees are established as a provision under Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, which was recently reauthorized. This committee is responsible for reviewing and recommending projects for funding under Title II of the Act. The committee members represent many different national forest interests.

“The Forest is seeking a diverse representation of applicants to serve as members on our Resource Advisory Committee,” said Andrew Orlemann, Forest Supervisor. “Joining this committee is a great way for people to engage with the Forests and recommend resource projects funded by the Secure Rural Schools Act that will have a positive impact on their communities.”

Committee members serve four-year terms, must be residents of the State of Utah and must represent one of the following three interest groups:

Category One : Five members who represent energy and mineral development; the commercial timber industry; organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups; developed outdoor recreation; off-highway vehicle users, or commercial recreation; federal grazing or other land permits; or represent nonindustrial private forest landowners.

: Five members who represent energy and mineral development; the commercial timber industry; organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups; developed outdoor recreation; off-highway vehicle users, or commercial recreation; federal grazing or other land permits; or represent nonindustrial private forest landowners. Category Two : Five members who represent nationally, regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations; dispersed recreational activities; archaeological and historical interests; or nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups, wildlife or hunting organizations, or watershed associations.

: Five members who represent nationally, regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations; dispersed recreational activities; archaeological and historical interests; or nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups, wildlife or hunting organizations, or watershed associations. Category Three: Five members who hold state elected office; hold county or local elected office; represent Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the Council is organized; are school officials or teachers with knowledge in natural resource management or the natural sciences; or represent the affected public-at-large and/or are employed by a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources, land or water.

If you are interested in serving as a member of the Southern Utah Resource Advisory Committee, please contact Kim Huynh or submit an application form (Form AD-755) to kim.huynh@usda.gov. You can also mail or drop off your application to any of the following addresses:

Manti-La Sal National Forest

Attn: Andrew Orlemann

599 W. Price River Dr.

Price, UT 84501

Fishlake National Forest

Attn: Daniel Child

Richfield, UT 84701

daniel.child@usda.gov

Dixie National Forest

Attn: Daniel Strand

820 N Main St

Cedar City, UT 84721

daniel.strand@usda.gov

Deadline to apply: June 1, 2023

You can learn more about the committee on our website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mantilasal/workingtogether/advisorycommittees

For more information on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ml_nf