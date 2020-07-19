Former Carbon County Resident Publishes Children’s Novel “Mindful Millie”

Amanda Morris has a number of titles under her belt, including integrative psychotherapist, certified health and wellness coach, children’s book author and former resident of Carbon County.

Morris is now a resident of San Diego where she owns her own practice and resides with her husband and three young children. She recently published her latest work, “Mindless Millie,” which is a colorful and engaging children’s novel that may easily be utilized for both entertainment and therapeutic use.

Morris has worked with children and families for years. She said that when she began studying the positive impact of non-traditional treatment modalities, including nutrition, mindfulness and grounding, she began implementing those tools into her sessions. From there, Morris realized that there is a gap in books for children that discuss these topics.

“My goal for writing ‘Mindful Millie,’ as well as multiple other children’s books scheduled to be published over the next two years, was to make things like mindfulness a part of children’s every day lives,” she said. “I want them to be exposed to all of the healing modalities available to them at the earliest age possible. I believe mindfulness, as well as other holistic outlets, can create a foundation for a happy and healthy childhood.”

“Mindful Millie” explores the tools that are necessary in cultivating mindfulness in children. The book’s character, Millie, is described as a child with a very spirited personality and she takes the reader along as she participates in ordinary tasks and activities of smaller children through the lens of being present.

“After learning the secret of mindfulness from her mom, Millie takes the readers on a fun journey through her day as she discovers the world around her using mindfulness. The ease in which Millie incorporates mindfulness into the story creates a fun and entertaining environment while subtly educating the reader on how to use mindfulness in their own world,” Morris concluded.

To learn more about “Mindful Millie,” including ways to purchase your own copy, click here.