Former CHS Coach Pleads Guilty in Sexual Abuse Case

The case of forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and object rape against Kenji Otani, a former Carbon High School coach and local golf pro, has been ongoing since his arrest in May of 2022.

Allegedly, the instances began in July of 2018 and involved a minor, who was receiving instruction from Otani at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course driving range. During the instruction, it was stated that Otani kissed and sexually abused the minor at the driving range. This abuse allegedly continued over the course of the next several years.

This came to light as the minor involved disclosed the information to a trusted adult, who reported it to the local authorities. The initial report stated that Otani had continued to behave as if the victim and he were in an ongoing relationship.

During that time, Otani was booked into the Carbon County Jail and has since had many court appearances. On Monday, Feb. 13, Otani faced the charges of object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sodomy, a first degree felony that was amended to a second-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, also a second-degree felony.

The charge of object rape was dismissed, and Otani pled guilty to both the charge of forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse. Adult Probation and Parole was ordered to prepare the report and in-person sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Seventh District Courthouse.