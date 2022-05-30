Former Coach, Golf Pro Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor

A former Carbon High coach and local golf pro was arrested on forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and object rape charges on Thursday, May 26. The arrest of Kenji Otani, age 54, stems from instances that allegedly began in July 2018 involving a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, the minor was receiving instruction from Otani at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course driving range in July 2018. Otani reportedly kissed and sexually abused the minor at the driving range. These incidents allegedly continued over the course of several years with a conservative estimate of 100 instances.

The probable cause statement says that the minor disclosed the abuse to a trusted adult. It was then reported to local authorities and an investigation ensued. In addition to testimonial from the victim, 16,763 text messages spanning nearly five years were revealed between Otani and the victim.

“Otani has continued to behave as if [the victim] and he are in an ongoing emotional, romantic and sexual relationship,” the probable cause statement reads.

The object rape and forcible sodomy charges are first-degree felonies, while the forcible sexual abuse charge is a first degree felony. Otani was booked into the Carbon County Jail, but his initial appearance in court is pending.