Former Dino Impresses at NCAA National Championship

ETV News stock photo

The NCAA Track and Field National Championship took place last Friday in Eugene, Oregon and featured a familiar face. Garrett Marsing, former Carbon track star, took fourth overall in the 3000 meter steeple chase.

He set a new personal record in the event with a time of 8:31.54. The winner of the event, Kigen Chemadi of Middle Tennessee, put up the fastest time of the year (8:28.20) in the NCAA to take first. Marsing’s time was an impressive feat as it is third fastest in Brigham Young University history.

With the fantastic time, he also qualified for the Olympic Trials, which will take place on June 21.