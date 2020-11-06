Former Emery High Teacher Sentenced to Prison in Sexual Assault Case

On Friday morning, the Seventh District Court held a sentencing hearing in regard to the charges against former Emery High School teacher Andrew Louis Pastrana.

These charges are related to an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, in which it is claimed the relationship took place between March 1 and June 29. Pastrana was present for the hearing with Attorney Dominique Kiahtipes acting as the prosecutor and Allan John the defendant’s attorney.

The hearing began just after 10 a.m. and concluded just before noon. While Pastrana was initially facing 13 counts, he previously pled guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-17 year old, a third-degree felony, endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony, and tempering with a witness, also a third-degree felony.

Pastrana was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not less than one year, nor more than fifteen years and three additional indeterminate terms not to exceed five years, each, all in the Utah State Prison. Pastrana was remanded to the Carbon County Sheriff’s custody for transportation to the prison.

The prison sentences will run concurrently, one with another. Pastrana will receive credit for time served in the Carbon County Jail.