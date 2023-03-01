Former Helper City Councilman Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

In June of 2019, Darren Cloward was detained by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged sexual assault investigation in Helper. Cloward, now aged 53, was a Helper City Council member at the time of the alleged assault.

The report stated that Cloward entered a woman’s home uninvited twice. The first time, he reportedly made suggestive comments toward her. The second time he entered the home, seemingly intoxicated during both occurrences, he reportedly touched the victim inappropriately.

When questioned, Cloward stated that he entered the home to retrieve his child, who had been playing with another child inside the residence. However, he denied entering the basement, where the assault was stated to have taken place. A witness went against Cloward’s testimony, stating that they had watched him go down the stairs.

This is not Cloward’s first incident, as he faced another more than 15 years ago in which a protective order was reportedly filed against him. This case was ultimately dismissed.

Toward the end of 2022, Cloward faced sentencing. Though he was sentenced to a term not exceeding five years in prison due to burglary, and another term not exceeding five years due to forcible sexual abuse, both of these terms were suspended.

Cloward was ordered to pay a fine of $750. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,055.05, plus interest. He was then placed on probation for 48 months and was ordered not to violate any federal, state or local laws or ordinances with the exception of Class C traffic violations during the probationary period.

He was also made to sign an agreement by Adult Probation and Parole, and abide by the terms and conditions. With the probation, Cloward was to provide a DNA sample and pay the cost to the collecting agency for offenses that are Class A Misdemeanors and felonies. He is not allowed to use or possess alcohol or frequent establishments where alcohol is the chief item or order, among many other conditions.

Finally, Cloward was ordered to report to the Carbon Count Jail every Friday at 11 a.m. and be held until Sunday at 8 p.m. for the remainder of a 30-day commitment. He is to abide by the Group B sex offender conditions.