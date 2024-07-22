Former USUE Soccer Coach Kidney Transplant Journey

Ammon Bennett has faced kidney failure due to diabetes and COVID-19 in recent months.

“We want to wish our best love and support to one of our previous coaches here at USU Eastern, Coach Ammon Bennett. Bennett was instrumental in establishing and building the men and women’s soccer programs here at Eastern and is now in need of a kidney transplant to save his life, donated by his selfless sister. Please donate if you are able, once an Eagle always an Eagle,” shared USU Eastern.

“My name is Ammon Bennett. The picture you’re looking at is of my angel sister. You see, she has decided to save my life. Diabetes and COVID-19 have caused me to have kidney failure, so my sister Valerie, on July 11th, underwent surgery and donated one of her kidneys. Words cannot adequately express how moved I’ve been with this selfless act of charity and love,” Bennett stated.

He continued, “For me, dialysis at times has been challenging and with my impending college soccer season approaching, my anxiety is at an all-time high. I love to coach, I know nothing else. I’m asking the coaching world, colleagues and former players to please donate. If not for me, but for my dearest sister. Her putting herself in harm’s way for me is overwhelming. If you know my sister Valerie Yates, you know what an amazing person and teacher she is. Medical bills will be high and time away from work will create a significant loss of income. My own surgery will take place shortly after my college season concludes in November. Thank you all for your support. To my family, I love you. My angel sisters have saved my life. To my mother, your many prayers have been felt. And to my brothers, your humor has kept me sane.”

Before joining Casper College, Bennett had a successful coaching career, starting two other collegiate programs, one at Iowa Western Community College and the other at Utah State University Eastern. At each institution, he oversaw both the men’s and women’s teams. His combined career record for men’s and women’s soccer stood at 398-211-45, with an overall women’s coaching record of 250-84-28.

Bennett emphasizes a “real-life approach” to coaching, focusing on building strong relationships with his players and helping them develop skills that will benefit them beyond their athletic careers. He aims to instill a sense of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship in his players. If you would like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ammon-bennetts-kidney-transplant-journey?qid=8526eac7df8fcb96db779ee16d4b5110 .