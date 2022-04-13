Former USUE Soccer Player Signs MLS Contract

Former USU Eastern soccer player Jojea Kwizera (13) against Otero College on September 22, 2018. Photo courtesy of USU Eastern Athletics.

USU Eastern Press Release

Former Utah State University Eastern men’s soccer player Jojea Kwizera has officially signed with CF Montréal after being selected to the team in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Kwizera was the 15th overall selection in the 2022 draft in January.

“Getting this opportunity really is a dream come true,” Kwizera said in a statement. “I’m so blessed to be able to pursue professional soccer and I’m excited to go out and show my talents. I’m grateful for my family and all of my teammates and coaches that have helped me get to this point in my career.”

Kwizera, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, played his first two years of college eligibility for USU Eastern before transferring to finish his college career at Utah Valley University (UVU). In his two years with the Eagles, Kwizera played in 34 matches and scored seven goals with 11 assists. He went on to play in 20 matches at UVU, scoring six goals and assisting on 13 more, ranking fifth in the nation in assists during the 2021 fall season.

“Jojea had shown us some good things during preseason, and we had made our decision some time ago, but we were waiting on some immigration documentation,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We’re pleased to welcome Jojea officially with us. We hope he will continue his development within our organization.”