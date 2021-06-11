Fossat Leads Charge Over Payson

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Payson arrived in town to take on Helper American Legion Baseball. The Merchants were ready for the battle and jumped out in front early.

Rylan Hart led off the bottom of the first with a free pass via a hit by pitch. He then advanced to third on a Colton Lowe double. Jordan Fossat brought home the first runs of the game with his two-RBI single to left. One inning later, Ridge Nelson hit a one-out double and came around to score on Jacob Vasquez’s single.

Up 3-0 in the third, the Merchants broke the game open with a five-run inning. Helper scored the five runs on five walks, one hit, one error and a hit by pitch. The Lions got their first runs in the top of the seventh, but they never overcame their disastrous third.

Helper took this one 8-2. Fossat led the team with three RBIs and a double. He also picked up the win on the mound and struck out four batters through three and two third innings. He only gave up one hit. Beau Vea came into relief and also only gave up one hit while striking out three. At the plate, Nelson finished 2-3 with a double.

The Merchants have a busy three days ahead of them. They will be on the road on Monday at the Spanish Fork Complex against American Legion Academy and then back home on Tuesday against Salem Hills at 8 p.m. They will then travel to Salem Hills on Wednesday to wrap up the week.