Fossat Leads the Way, Dinos Clinch Region Title

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos were in the driver’s seat on Friday when they headed to Moab. Carbon just needed a win over the Red Devils to claim the region title.

The Dinos’ focus and determination led to three runs in the second inning. Once the flood gates were opened, the Dinos continued to rake. They scored four runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

The offensive production was backed by an excellent day from Jordan Fossat on the mound. He completed the five-inning game, giving up one hit and no runs, while striking out nine batters. He also went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with two doubles, three ribbies and three runs scored.

Cooper Schade also had a pair of doubles while Jacob Vasquez tallied three RBIs. The Dinos took the game 13-0 and were named region champions. They nearly went through the region unscathed, going 9-1 with their lone loss to Emery.

Carbon (16-7, 9-1) will travel to American Leadership Academy (8-14) on Monday for the season finale. The final RPI rankings will be released on Wednesday morning and the state tournament tree will be set. Check back to ETV News for further state baseball information as it is made available.