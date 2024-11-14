Four CHS Students Recognized for Participation in Utah All-State Choir

The 2024-2025 Utah All-State Choir participants were honored during the Carbon School Board meeting Wednesday.

The Utah All-State Choir is a highly selective choir, made up of more than 600 of the best choir students from across the state. Four students from Carbon High School (CHS) were chosen to represent the choir and perform at the Salt Lake City Tabernacle on Oct. 12. Those students were Erin Martin, Jocelyn Frandsen, Harrison Clark and James Tullis.

“They did a wonderful job,” said CHS Choir Teacher Kaitlyn Ipson. “They learned most of the music on their own, then they had two very rigorous days of rehearsal, working with a high-profile conductor from across the country.”

The conductor was Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand, Director of Choral Activities at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“It just was an amazing experience,” said Ipson.