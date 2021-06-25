Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Debuts New Location

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health welcomed members of the community to its new location for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony to welcome Four Corners to its new location on Price City’s Main Street.

As services and offerings have increased throughout the organization, especially in the past 10 years, staff has been bursting at the seams. The former Four Corners administrative office, located on 100 North across the street from Gas N Go, no longer served the organization’s needs. With this, the search began for a new location.

Melissa Huntington, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Director, stated that the opportunity to purchase and renovate the former Key Bank building on Price City’s Main Street was made possible by a grant from the USDA. This grant allowed for the purchase and complete renovation of the building to better serve staff and the clients they serve.

According to Huntington, the building was a perfect fit for Four Corners as it is centrally located in town and is in close proximity of Four Corner’s other buildings, forming a campus of sorts. “We really liked the idea of bringing our administration and our staff closer together, and being a more united team,” Huntington said.

The ever-expanding services offered by Four Corners also prompted the need for a larger space. Huntington explained that the organization is focusing on trauma-informed approaches and providing a space for every population where they can feel comfortable. The existing clinic on 100 South in Price will continue to serve adults while the ground floor of the new building will serve children, youth and families. Therapists will work in both locations.

“Separating the locations just seemed ideal,” Huntington said. “”Families have different needs than what some of the other adult population is coming in for.”

Expanding medical services, in response to the opioid epidemic, by Four Corners will also be served with the increased space. In the past 10 years, Four Corners has added a handful of new physicians to better serve the community.

“We have a lot of high needs in our area,” Huntington said. “Everything from depression to schizophrenia, people need services and need someone that specializes in mental health and substance abuse treatment.”

The purchase and remodel of the new building took place during the height of the pandemic, which presented not only challenges, but learning opportunities as well. Huntington said the new building provides ample space for social distancing and privacy, which has been helpful during the pandemic.

The past year also gave Four Corners the chance to propel its remote services, which will continue to benefit clients going forward. Huntington explained that transportation is a large barrier for many clients, which makes remote services a great option post-pandemic.

In addition, the pandemic ignited the idea of an outdoor space, which is currently under construction. The outdoor space will be in a portion of the former drive through stalls. Two of the stalls will be converted to form one room with large doors and ample space. Huntington concluded with appreciation to the USDA for the grant to fund the new building as well as the supportive community partners and board members that support Four Corners’ efforts.

Four Corners employs nearly 100 employees throughout its service area. In 2022, the organization will celebrate its 50 year anniversary.