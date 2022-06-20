Four Corners Named Community Spotlight

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Community Spotlight for the month of June. Four Corners Director Melissa Huntington accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon and took time to speak on the organization.

Four Corners is a private, non-profit organization that offers substance use and mental health services in an outpatient capacity. Huntington was named the director of Four Corners in 2021, a position she said she is proud to hold. In her short time as director, she has seen many changes to Four Corners as the organization aims to improve and grow.

One of the biggest changes came in the form of the new Four Corners Community Clinic, which now inhabits the former Key Bank building on Price City’s Main Street. The clinic was designed to best serve children and families in a comfortable environment, creating separation from the organization’s traditional adult services.

Another relatively new service offered by Four Corners is its mobile crisis outreach teams. These teams provide 24/7 services to the community, working with those in crisis situations to become stabilized. When possible, this is accomplished without law enforcement, though the teams have working relationships with local authorities as well.

In addition, a crisis receiving center will be coming soon to the community. Huntington explained that this service will be the first of its kind in rural Utah, emphasizing that it is desperately needed in Southeast Utah. The center will offer community members a place to stabilize and receive resources on a short-term basis (less than 24 hours).

The goal of the center is to provide a safe place for community members that are experiencing a crisis. Those that utilize the center will receive support from Four Corners as well as access to services to assist during their situation. Plans are underway for the center, but an opening date has not been set.

Huntington expressed appreciation to the chamber for the chance to speak on Four Corners and its efforts throughout the community. Those that are interested in learning more about Four Corners and its services are encouraged to contact the organization at (435) 637-2358.