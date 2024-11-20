Four Lady Dinos on 2024 All-State Teams

Deseret News announced their selections for the outstanding play from individuals throughout the 3A classification. Four members of the Carbon Dinos soccer team were selected for the honor.

Defender, Emma Bowman, had a great season disrupting her opponents’ attacking movements and protecting Carbon’s goal. Bowman and the defense had eight shutouts on the year, as Carbon had one of the best defenses in 3A, earning her the First Team All-State recognition as a junior.

Midfielder Bailey Johnson (Jr) and Forward Malia Smith (Fr) were giving the Second Team All-State nod. Johnson had an amazing all-around year on offense, ending with 12 goals and 10 assists for her team. Smith was phenomenal as the leading offensive scorer, earning 28 goals and four assists in her first year on the Dinos roster.

Midfielder Chrissy Jones (So), also had an amazing season, as she was also recognized for the 3A Honorable Mention team. Jones scored nine goals and assisted on three during the season for her squad. The young and talented group will all be together again next season for another year of Lady Dinos soccer.