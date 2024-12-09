Fourth Quarter Again Haunts Emery

The Emery Spartans hosted the Panguitch Bobcats on Saturday night at the Spartan Center. The Bobcats were sitting with an undefeated 4-0 record early in the season and the Spartans were coming off of a tough fourth quarter comeback from ALA that ended in an Emery loss.

The Spartans opened the game with solid play on both ends, scoring 17 points to Panguitch’s eight. The Bobcats were not going without a fight, as they brought the score within five at the end of the half, 26-21. Panguitch would continue to score and inch their way back into the game, outscoring Emery in the third by four points.

Beginning the final quarter with the score at 38-37, the Spartans held the slight lead. The train began to come off the rails for the Spartans, as they were struggling to get stops and make baskets. Emery had put up a great fight throughout the game, and could not find the basket in the final minutes of the game, ending the game with the Bobcats staying undefeated, 55-42.

Jace Frandsen led his team with 12 points, a couple threes and a steal. West Johansen had 10 points in the contest, along with eight rebounds and two assists. Scott Johansen finished the night with a solid all-around game with nine points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Porter Hurdsman ended the game with six points, four assists and a steal. Braxton Butler finished with three points, three assists and two steals for the Spartans.

Emery will be back on the court on Dec. 11, against the Union Cougars at the Spartan Center. Union is 4-2 thus far, with wins over Carbon, Manti, North Sanpete and Providence Hall. The game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.

After that, they face their first region opponent of the season, traveling for a game against the Delta Rabbits on Dec. 13.