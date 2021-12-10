Fourth Quarter Pit Fall

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were involved in another close game on Wednesday night in Roosevelt. Emery played well in the first half to take a 27-22 lead into the break.

The Cougars cut it to three by the fourth where the wheels fell off for the Spartans. Emery allowed 18 points in the final period, while scoring their lowest total of the game (8).

Union battled its way back to overtake the Spartans 52-45. The leading scorer on the night for the Spartans was Ryker Jensen with 10 points. Wade Stilson and Luke Justice were right behind with nine apiece.

Free throws greatly favored the Cougars as they went 16-24 from the charity stripe. Emery, on the other hand, only shot nine free throws and made just two of them.

Up next, the Spartans (1-3) will remain on the road to face 5A Uintah (2-2) on Saturday.