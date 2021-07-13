Frank and Linda Marrelli Named Tourism Super Service Award Recipients

During the Carbon County Commission meeting that took place on Wednesday evening, Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie took to the podium to present the Tourism Super Service Award.

She began by naming all of the nominations for the month of July. They began with Katie West from Club Mecca and Granny J’s, Isabella Vega with Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum, Scott McKee, who is retired but was the frontman in creating the new Price pickleball court, and Ashlee Hardy with Helper’s First Friday.

Nominations continued with Anna Ruiz with Outlaw Cafe, Amy Spensko with Ramada Banquet, Joan Felice with Oliveto Fine Gifts and Furnishings, and the month’s winner, who was announced as Frank and Linda Marrelli from Gateway Lanes and Central Commission.

Henrie welcomed the winners to the podium and praised their efforts to support tourism before they took time to speak.

“I’ve never had an experience with either of these people that didn’t exceed my expectations,” stated Henrie.

The duo thanked Henrie and the commission, stating that they simply do what they are expected to do each day. Henrie presented them with certificates as well as gift cards to commemorate the honor.