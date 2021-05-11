Frank Edward Lauriski formerly of Dragerton, Utah passed away at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 19, 2021. Born November 13, 1940 in Cañon City, Colorado to Frank J. and Florence Lauriski.

Frank served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1958 – 1961. He was an avid golfer aspiring to play every golf course in Arizona, a feat that he nearly accomplished.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his sister JuDee. He is survived by sons Frank R. and John D. both of Bountiful, Utah and brother Dave (Marilyn) Lauriski of Parker, Colorado. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Ashlund Rae, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial services are pending.