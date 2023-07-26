It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend, Franz C. Larsen. After a brief illness he passed away on Friday July 21, 2023. He was the oldest son of Carlos George and Lucille Snow Larsen. He was born October 29, 1935 in Castle Dale, Utah. In High School he enjoyed playing basketball and other sports.

As a teenager he worked in Yellowstone. He then started working at Hotel Utah in Salt Lake City. While working there he met Vivian Ditlevsen. They were married and had two children, Jeri and Brenda. While he was married to Vivian he worked at the Salt Lake Flour Mill. They were later divorced.

He then met and married Pat Kennedy and had one daughter, Jennifer. They were later divorced.

He then met Patty Ann Kirkham. He had to work at getting her to marry him, but she finally said “yes”. They were married in Elko, Nevada on August 26, 1978. The marriage was solemnized on Oct. 13, 1984 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Castle Dale, Utah for several years. During this time Franz worked as a Coal Miner, upon retirement they moved to Patty’s home town of Francis Utah.

Franz was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many hours with his brothers and their families camping, hunting, fishing and just enjoying nature. He was a great story teller and shared his stories with many people. He and Patty attended many high school sports activities. He loved to go to plays, his favorite were musicals.

He loved bowling and won several bowling trophies. He also supported his grandsons, by watching them bowl. One of his greatest joys was traveling. He and Patty traveled to many places with the senior tour bus group. He had good memories of the many trips they went on.

He was active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. He attended the South Summit Seniors in Kamas and would call Bingo for them.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Patty, his brother Kimble and his parents. He is survived by his brother Russell Larsen (Kathy), sister-in-law Anne Larsen, his daughters Jeri Ann Torman, Brenda Lee Harrison (Jay), Jennifer Wolfe (Rob), eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom he loved.

The family would like to thank all those who have loved and supported Franz and his family. Your kindness and thoughtfulness are appreciated. They would also like to thank the Elk Meadows Assisted Living Center. He wasn’t there for very long but he did enjoy his stay.

A viewing will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm at the Francis LDS ward house, at 387 W. Last Frontier Lane, Francis, Utah. Funeral services will follow the viewing.

Interment will be at the Francis Cemetery, 2585 S Utah State Route 35, Francis, Utah.