Fred Kingston

Our dear father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and role model passed through the veil into the arms of many loved ones on September 9, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born on August 30, 1939 in Bountiful, UT the third child and second son of Charles W. Kingston and Lavenda A. Newman. He and his family later moved up the canyon to Huntington, Utah.

At the young age of seven years old he was taken out of his parents’ home and sent to work on the farm in Woods Cross with his 8-year-old brother Jim, where the two shared a bunk house. He developed a good work ethic, starting his day at 4:30 a.m. and ending well after dark. During this time, he was still attending school daily. He made it to the 8th grade and then later in life went back to get his diploma.

Fred married Sharron Defa on November 18, 1961 and together they had 12 children. They were married over 50 years.

Fred loved the outdoors, hiking in the mountains, softball, family picnics, and watching the MLB World Series. Fred could be described as a workaholic and he worked tirelessly each day until Parkinson’s took away his ability to work.

Any business that Fred had a hand in became a successful business, including Best Distributing, Advanced Vending, Coco Club, Golden Eagle Refinery, Co-op Mining, C.T.C. Trucking, and Rail-co, just to name a few.

Throughout his life everyone knew Fred as the man who could do the work of 10 men. His mind was always working faster than his body could possibly move. In his final days, his mind never stopped, he was always thinking of ways to problem-solve or organize the crew to get the job done. His work continued throughout his life, making millions but taking the bare-essentials. He passed his work ethic on to his children, taking them to work with him at a young age and teaching them how to work as hard as he did. Through his example, they learned hard work, honesty, and integrity. He was always immensely proud of his children. He was always willing to give others the shirt off his back “literally” and he did many times. As a man of god, he lived each second of his life serving our Father in Heaven.

Fred is survived by his Children Dave Kingston (Kelly), Gina Burger, Shaunae Hansen (Max), Tyler Kingston, Rebekah Gillett (Brian), Kimberly Childs (Scott), Rochell Cervinski (Ben), Israel Kingston (Jessica), Adam DiFabrizio (Jennie), Mandi Ringwood (Jeffery), Jared DiFabrizio (Aubrey), Morgan DiFabrizio (Paola), Logan Kingston (JoJo). 44 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandsons.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, brother’s Jim and Jesse, sister Kathleen, children Chalyce Taylor, Harry Taylor, Ruth Taylor, RoseAna Taylor, and Brooke Taylor, and 3 Grandbabies.

Services for Fred will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 17 from 6-8 PM and a viewing 1 hour prior to services held at Wasatch Lawn.