Fred Lorn Miller passed away due to complications from an accident at the age of 80 on February 4th, 2022 at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada with family members by his side. Fred was born September 14th, 1941 in Scobey, Montana to Jacob and Erna Miller. He was the 6th of 8 children.

Fred made his living as a Train Engineer, Mechanic/Supervisor and Truck Driver. Fred found life’s fulfillment exploring the desert, mountains, arrowhead hunting, watching wildlife, camping, riding motorcycles and his side by side with family and friends.

Fred married his wife Margaret May Behunin April, 20th 1963 in Price, UT. Fred and Margaret had 3 children together: Kathy Miller of Price, UT, James Miller (Kimberly) of Ammon, ID, and Mike Miller (Arianne) of Grand Junction, CO. Fred also has a son, Ed Askew (Linda) of South Jordan, UT, from a previous relationship.

Fred and Margaret lived in Lander, WY, Sheridan WY, and finally settled down in Price, UT, where they raised their family and lived for 46 years. Even though arthritis had mostly crippled his body, Fred could be found engaged in refurbishing mechanical equipment. He took great pleasure in repairing bicycles for the neighborhood children.

Fred enjoyed living in Bouse, AZ during the winter months for the past 22 years. While in Bouse, he enjoyed playing cards, eating potluck dinners, riding ATVs and the occasional day trips to Mexico.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Roy, Melvin, Harold and Ralph. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with his sisters Eileen, Edna and June.

Blessed is the life that finds joy in the journey.

Memorial services are pending.